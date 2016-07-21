WASHINGTON, July 21 The United States is encouraging the Turkish government to maintain democratic institutions after an attempted coup and the international community "will be watching" what happens in the NATO country, the White House said on Thursday.

However, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing, "The United States is not going to micromanage the situation in Turkey."

