ISTANBUL Dec 15 The European Investment Bank said on Thursday it purchased covered bonds of Turkish state-run lender Sekerbank worth 120 million Turkish liras ($63.56 million) in support of SMEs in Turkey.

This innovative financing instrument is the first covered bond in Turkey and the first covered bond backed by a portfolio of SME receivables. ($1 = 1.8879 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)