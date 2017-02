ANKARA Oct 26 Turkey and Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz natural gas purchase deal is expected to bring in 6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas by 2017, energy officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal will allow the transportation of 10 bcm gas to Europe from Turkey, same officials said. The Shah Deniz consortium will determine whether to supply gas to Nabucco or any other project, officials said.

Azerbaijan said in September it would complete gas transit talks with Turkey to ship exports from its Shah Deniz field to Europe by Sept. 26 and sign a final deal in October, giving a potential boost to the European Union's Nabucco pipeline plans. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun)