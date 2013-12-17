ISTANBUL Dec 17 Shares in Turkish car maker Tofas fell as much as 3.8 percent on Tuesday after it said it had received a tax fine.

The company said in a statement to the stock exchange it had been ordered to pay 67.5 million lira ($33.3 million) in taxes and fines for 2008-2010.

($1 = 2.0274 lira)