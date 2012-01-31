ANKARA Jan 31 A dry cargo ship sank off
the Black Sea coast of Turkey on Tuesday and 10 members of the
12-strong Polish crew on board are missing, Turkish media said.
The Cambodian-registered Vera dry cargo ship was travelling
from Russia to the Turkish Aegean port of Aliaga and sank in a
storm 1 mile off the coast of the Black Sea port of Zonguldak,
CNN Turk said.
Two crew members had been saved and taken to hospital, the
television channel said, but coast guards and police were still
searching for 10 more who had been on board.
Turkey has been hit by extreme weather and snow storms over
the past week. There were gale warnings on Tuesday for parts of
the Marmara, Black Sea and Aegean, a shipping agent said.
The Bosphorus Straits, a key shipping route passing through
the city of Istanbul, was closed to all vessels on Tuesday due
to poor visibility caused by a snowstorm, coast guard officials
said.
