ISTANBUL Dec 23 A Turkish navy tugboat capsized while docked for repairs at a shipyard on the Aegean coast on Monday, killing 10 people, the military said.

Eight of the dead were military personnel and two were civilian workers, local media said. Seventeen other military personnel were injured.

The tugboat, TCG Degirmendere, was being lowered into the sea after maintenance work at the Izmir shipyard when it suddenly listed to one side, taking on water, the military said in a statement. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Louise Ireland)