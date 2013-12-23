UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISTANBUL Dec 23 A Turkish navy tugboat capsized while docked for repairs at a shipyard on the Aegean coast on Monday, killing 10 people, the military said.
Eight of the dead were military personnel and two were civilian workers, local media said. Seventeen other military personnel were injured.
The tugboat, TCG Degirmendere, was being lowered into the sea after maintenance work at the Izmir shipyard when it suddenly listed to one side, taking on water, the military said in a statement. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders