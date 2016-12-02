UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISTANBUL Dec 2 Bad weather forced a Russian ship to run aground in Istanbul on Friday and the crew was awaiting rescue, Turkey's Dogan news agency reported.
The ship ran aground near Istanbul's Kartal district, on the Asian side of the city and on the coast of the Sea of Marmara, Dogan reported. Istanbul's European and Asian sides are separated by the Bosphorus Strait, an important international shipping lane for oil and grain. (Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders