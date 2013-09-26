ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Turkey will close the Izmit
Bay, a main industrial region, to all shipping traffic on Friday
due to work on a bridge project, the GAC shipping agency said on
Thursday.
Tupras, Turkey's sole oil refiner, and other
energy companies and manufacturers are situated on the bay,
which is at the eastern end of the Sea of Marmara, near
Istanbul.
GAC said the Transportation Ministry announced the closure,
to take place between 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) and 5 p.m., on
Wednesday.
The $1 billion Izmit Bay Bridge project, led by Italy's
Astaldi, will be one of the world's longest suspension
bridges when it opens in 2015.