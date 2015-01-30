(Adds details, background)
ISTANBUL Jan 30 A woman armed with a machinegun
opened fire on a police post in Istanbul's central Taksim Square
on Friday but initial reports suggested there were no
casualties, Turkey's NTV television reported.
NTV said the attacker left her weapon at the scene and
escaped on foot, and that some police vehicles were damaged in
the attack. Police officials could not immediately be reached
for comment.
The attack comes just over three weeks after a suicide
bomber blew herself up at a police station in Istanbul's
historic Sultanahmet district, killing one officer and wounding
another.
The hard-left Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front
(DHKP-C) initially claimed responsibility for the Sultanahmet
attack but later retracted its statement. Some Turkish newspaper
reports have suggested the attack was orchestrated by Islamist
militants.
Kurdish separatists, Islamist radicals and far-left groups
have all staged deadly attacks in the past in Istanbul, Turkey's
biggest city and a major European tourist destination.
Taksim Square is a major transport hub, surrounded by hotels
and lying at the end of one of the city's largest shopping
streets.
(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Janet
Lawrence)