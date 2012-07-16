BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's unit to build hospital, investment at about 550 mln yuan
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
ISTANBUL, July 16 Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday the current account deficit may be below the year-end target if energy prices remain relatively low.
The government expects the current account deficit to decline to 8 percent of gross domestic product at the end of 2012 from 10 percent last year.
Simsek also said the government may take additional measures to prevent a rising budget deficit.
The budget deficit was 6.3 billion lira ($3.5 billion) in June, compared with a budget surplus of 4.59 billion lira in May, he said, adding that the primary surplus stood at about 20 billion lira in the first half of the year. (Writing by Seda Sezer)
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ogden Discount Rate Cut Would Push up UK Non-Life Insurance Claims Costs https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894215 LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a likely reduction in the UK's Ogden discount rate in February 2017 would result in higher costs for claims settled as a lump sum. This could be significant as many payouts are intended to cover decades of costs, so smal
* FY rental revenue 15.2 million euros ($16.17 million) versus 21.8 million euros year ago