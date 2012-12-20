Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL Dec 20 Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday Turkey plans to tender a licence to operate the national lottery in the first half of 2013.
Speaking in an interview on CNBC-e television, Simsek also said the government may initially reduce its stake in Turk Telekom to 25 percent. It now has a 32 percent stake in Turk Telekom, while Saudi Oger controls a majority.
Turkey will sell a stake of about 7 percent in its biggest telecoms company Turk Telekom through a secondary public offering in February, sources close to the matter previously told Reuters. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)