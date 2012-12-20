ISTANBUL Dec 20 Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday Turkey plans to tender a licence to operate the national lottery in the first half of 2013.

Speaking in an interview on CNBC-e television, Simsek also said the government may initially reduce its stake in Turk Telekom to 25 percent. It now has a 32 percent stake in Turk Telekom, while Saudi Oger controls a majority.

Turkey will sell a stake of about 7 percent in its biggest telecoms company Turk Telekom through a secondary public offering in February, sources close to the matter previously told Reuters. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)