* Group to seek long-term investors for listed units
* Share sales would increase free float
* Also looking at Pasabahce unit flotation
By Ece Toksabay and Ceyda Caglayan
ISTANBUL, May 30 Turkey's leading glass maker
Sisecam plans a series of share sales by its publicly
traded companies, hoping to attract new long-term investors, its
CEO Ahmet Kirman told Reuters.
Istanbul-based Sisecam, a maker of car windscreens to jam
jars, has been led by Kirman as chief executive since April
2011, since when it has pursued a strategy of becoming one of
the glass industry's top three globally via acquisitions and
joint ventures.
Kirman said the group, whose four listed units are Trakya
Cam, Anadolu Cam, Soda Sanayii
and Denizli Cam, also continues to work on a stock
market flotation of its glass tablewear unit Pasabahce.
"We may increase the free float (of readily tradeable
shares) ... of other shares as well as holding a public offering
for Pasabahce," said Kirman, who has been a senior company
executive since 2006.
Pasabahce has a special place in Turkish industry given it
was established in 1935 by the country's founder Mustafa Kemal
Ataturk in order to develop a glass industry.
Sisecam, which said earlier this year it was working on a
flotation of Pasabahce by the end of 2013, was also considering
investment plans in the North American household glassware
market and in glass packaging in Kazakhstan.
It was also seeking investment opportunities in soda ash
outside Turkey, Kirman said in an interview.
FOCUSED ON GROWTH
The company, already the world's sixth-largest flat glass
producer and third-largest glassware producer according to its
website, owns various businesses in eastern Europe, Russia, the
Caucasus and Egypt, although half of its revenue is derived from
the Turkish market.
"We are more focused on growth in the markets we already
operate rather than seeking entry into new markets," Kirman
said, signalling Sisecam's growth plans will be implemented
mainly in Turkey's neighbouring countries and Russia.
The company's Trakya Cam unit in October bought 44 percent
of India's HNG Float Glass Ltd, majority owned by Hindusthan
National Glass and 12 percent owned by International
Finance Corp.
Sisecam made its debut eurobond issue in May with a $500
million seven-year bond, taking advantage of scarce Turkish
corporate supply, but Kirman said the company had no further
borrowing plans.
"We are not in search of financing at the moment, but we can
consider eurobond or sukuk issues in the future when necessary,
after receiving $3.2 billion bids for our $500 million debut
issue," said Kirman.
Sisecam is 65.5 percent owned by lender Isbank
and a 26.3 percent stake is listed on the Istanbul bourse.
Last year, Sisecam had consolidated revenue of 5.34 billion
lira ($2.9 billion) and net profit of 294.1 million.
Sisecam aims to raise glass production to 4 million tonnes
in 2013 from 3.7 million last year and raise soda ash production
to 2 million tonnes from 1.8 million in 2012, Kirman said.
($1 = 1.8580 Turkish liras)
(Editing by David Holmes)