ISTANBUL Jan 12 Azeri state energy company SOCAR obtained tender documents for the purchase of an 80-percent stake in Ankara's gas distribution company Baskent Dogalgaz as part of a strategy to increase investments in Turkey, energy sector officials told Reuters.

The deadline for bidding in the privatisation tender was extended earlier until Jan.27 from Oct. 31, and some 10 companies, including some from Spain, were expected to bid, the sources said.

Turkish and foreign companies including local conglomerates Sabanci, Koc, Akfen Holding and STFA are interested in bidding for the Baskent natural gas network in a tender, government sources told Reuters in September.

The Privatisation Administration cancelled a previous tender for the Ankara gas network sale in May, saying the consortium that placed the top bid was unable to meet its obligations.

Turkey aims to complete the sale of Baskent Dogalgaz in the first half of 2012, Privatisation Administration acting head Ahmet Aksu told Reuters in an interview in October.