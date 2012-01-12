ISTANBUL Jan 12 Azeri state energy
company SOCAR obtained tender documents for the purchase of an
80-percent stake in Ankara's gas distribution company Baskent
Dogalgaz as part of a strategy to increase investments in
Turkey, energy sector officials told Reuters.
The deadline for bidding in the privatisation tender was
extended earlier until Jan.27 from Oct. 31, and some 10
companies, including some from Spain, were expected to bid, the
sources said.
Turkish and foreign companies including local conglomerates
Sabanci, Koc, Akfen Holding and
STFA are interested in bidding for the Baskent natural gas
network in a tender, government sources told Reuters in
September.
The Privatisation Administration cancelled a previous tender
for the Ankara gas network sale in May, saying the consortium
that placed the top bid was unable to meet its obligations.
Turkey aims to complete the sale of Baskent Dogalgaz in the
first half of 2012, Privatisation Administration acting head
Ahmet Aksu told Reuters in an interview in October.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Evrim Ergin; Writing by Seda Sezer,
editing by William Hardy)