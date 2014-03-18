ANKARA, March 18 The World Bank's International
Finance Corporation (IFC) and the European Bank of
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have withdrawn from a
consortium financing the construction of Turkey's second oil
refinery, built by Azeri state oil firm SOCAR, the company said
on Tuesday.
SOCAR Turkey's chief executive Kenan Yavuz told Reuters the
firm had agreed with a commercial bank fresh financing of $500
million to replace the EBRD and IFC share and that the funding
agreement, worth a total of $3.5 billion, was expected to be
signed by the end of March.
Yavuz declined to name the commercial bank but sources close
to the deal said it was Turkey's Denizbank, owned by
Russia's Sberbank.
(Reporting by Evrim Ergin and Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Humeyra
Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)