ISTANBUL, March 27 Standard & Poor's upgrade of Turkey's sovereign credit rating will help Turkish firms access financing, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

Standard & Poor's raised Turkey's sovereign credit rating to BB-plus from BB on Wednesday, just a hair below investment grade, amid a rebalancing economy and progress on Kurdish issues. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ece Toksabay)