BRIEF-One Liberty Properties files for mixed shelf offering
* One Liberty Properties Inc files for a mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mtjY7j) Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, March 27 Standard & Poor's upgrade of Turkey's sovereign credit rating will help Turkish firms access financing, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.
Standard & Poor's raised Turkey's sovereign credit rating to BB-plus from BB on Wednesday, just a hair below investment grade, amid a rebalancing economy and progress on Kurdish issues. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ece Toksabay)
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.
TORONTO, March 10 Toronto-Dominion Bank on Friday stood by its business practices after a report by CBC News suggested the bank had put staff under pressure to meet tough sales targets.