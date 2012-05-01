LONDON May 1 Standard & Poor's cut the outlook
on Turkey's 'BB' sovereign credit rating to stable from positive
on Tuesday, saying risks to its creditworthiness had risen as a
result of its high debt and worsening terms of trade as demand
for its exports weakens.
Data on Tuesday showed Turkey's exports fell 2.9 percent
year-on-year in April to $11.41 billion but were 5.9 percent
higher, at $45.66 billion, in the first four months of the year.
"Less-buoyant external demand and worsening terms of trade
have, in our view, made economic rebalancing more difficult, and
have increased the risks to Turkey's creditworthiness given its
high external debt and the state budget's reliance on indirect
tax revenues," S&P said in a statement.
The terms of trade is the relative price of exports to
imports.
It said Turkey's high current account deficit and net
external debt in the financial sector, whose overseas borrowing
stoked a credit boom and helped drive annual economic growth of
around 8 percent in recent years, made it vulnerable to shocks.
The rating agency said it estimates that external financing
needs will reach 142 percent of current account receipts in
2012, one of the highest levels for any rated sovereign.
"This heavy reliance on external savings exposes Turkey to
shocks, either domestic - for example if recent high domestic
credit growth were to result in future bad loans - or external,
say if rising risk aversion were to deter foreign investors and
banks and result in a net outflow of foreign capital," S&P said.
That could in turn cause rapid lira depreciation, fuelling
already-high inflation and raising government borrowing costs,
the agency added.
Turkey's current account deficit, which largely reflects its
total dependence on energy imports, is seen as the booming
economy's main weakness. The deficit stood at 10 percent of GDP
in 2011 but is expected to decline to 8 percent this year.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan last month announced a new tax
incentive scheme aimed at reducing the gaping current account
deficit by encouraging local production of some previously
imported goods.
Turkish markets were closed for the May 1 holiday but the
lira slipped 0.3 percent against the dollar in thin
offshore trade following the ratings decision. The currency had
hit two-month highs on Monday after the central bank adopted a
more hawkish tone last week, signalling that it plans to keep a
tight grip on inflation.
Turkish five-year credit default swaps were unchanged from
earlier in the session at 230 basis points, according to Markit.
Murat Toprak, emerging markets strategist at HSBC, said the
impact of S&P's move would be limited.
"S&P said the terms of trade has deteriorated, but everybody
knows that," Toprak said.
Rival ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said at the
end of March that Turkey's external and internal imbalances
would weigh on its 'Ba2' rating, but kept its outlook positive.
Fitch rates Turkey a notch higher at 'BB+', one notch below
investment grade.
Toprak said Turkey was unlikely to secure an investment
grade rating while it maintains a large external deficit.
"It's not cyclical, it's structural and it needs time to be
corrected," he said.
S&P said the stable outlook reflects its view that key risks
to the Turkish economy will remain in balance in the next year,
and said that its credit rating could improve if Turkey moves
toward more balanced and sustainable growth.
