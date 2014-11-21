(Adds details from statement)
ISTANBUL Nov 21 Rating agency Standard & Poor's
said on Friday it expected Turkey's current account deficit, its
main economic weakness, to remain close to 5.3 percent of output
until 2017, with falling oil prices helping the economy to
rebalance.
The agency, which affirmed its unsolicited BB+ rating, one
notch below investment grade, said it saw elevated policy risks
ahead of next June's general election and due to the fighting in
Iraq and Syria on Turkey's southern borders.
It also said a centralisation of decision-making and the
erosion of checks and balances around key institutions were
risks to business confidence and economic stability, despite the
government's planned structural reforms.
"With real GDP growth expected to hover around 3 percent in
the medium term, unemployment could continue rising, further
exacerbating the present level of domestic polarization," the
agency said in a statement.
"The spillover of sectarian and ethnic tensions from
conflicts in Syria and Iraq could render policymaking even more
unpredictable."
President Tayyip Erdogan's victory in an August election
after more than a decade as prime minister has raised concern
among his critics and some investors that too much power has
been concentrated in the hands of one man, potentially
undermining the quality of policy-making.
Standard & Poor's maintained its negative outlook on Turkey,
which it said reflected the downside risks of the country's
substantial dependency on external financing next year.
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)