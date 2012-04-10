ISTANBUL, April 10 Standard Bank of South Africa reduced its stake in Turkish venture Standard Unlu to 25 percent from 67 percent, Mahmut Unlu, Chairman of Standard Banks' Turkish venture said.

The Turkish partner in the venture, Mahmut Unlu, raised his stake to 75 percent. Standard Bank will be a shareholder by keeping its remaining 25 percent stake, according to a press release.

(Reporting by Evren Ballim, Writing by Seda Sezer)