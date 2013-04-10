* Only ijara type of sukuk currently being issued
* New rules will allow range of other types
* Issuers could take advantage of trends in demand
* Could help to finance projects, infrastructure
* Rules to be completed in a couple of months
By Nevzat Devranoglu
ISTANBUL, April 10 Turkey is working on new
regulations to allow wider use of Islamic bonds, a closely
watched move which could see sukuk issues employed by the
government and corporations for project finance and
infrastructure development.
Turkish institutions and the Treasury currently only issue
the ijara type of sukuk, which is among the most widely used
internationally; the new regulations would approve the use of
istisna, murabaha, mudaraba, musharaka and wakala bonds.
Banking sources said the Capital Markets Board would
complete its work on the regulations within a couple of months,
and was seeking to ensure the new types were in line with
internationally accepted standards for Islamic finance.
"Turkey's preparing the legal framework for the sector to
use whenever it needs. These issues will not become widespread
in the short term," a senior official in the sector told
Reuters, asking not to be named because the plans are not yet
public.
"The regulation will include both the Treasury and
corporates, and will allow any company or the Treasury to issue
them whenever there's demand for such an issue. That way, we'll
be able to meet the global demand whenever we need to."
<----------------------------------------------------------
For a glossary of sukuk types, click:
---------------------------------------------------------->
TRENDS
The development of Turkey's sukuk market is of interest to
countries around the world, since the fast-growing economy could
become a major issuer of Islamic debt and influence trends
throughout the industry.
Turkey's experience is also seen as a test for Islamic
finance in a secularist legal environment; it could serve as a
benchmark for Western markets which want to encourage the
industry.
After proceeding only slowly with the development of Islamic
finance for years, partly because of the sensitivities of its
secular political system, Turkey issued its first sovereign
sukuk last September. It has now issued three sukuk, two of them
lira-denominated totalling 3.14 billion lira ($1.75 billion) and
one dollar-denominated worth $1.5 billion.
Turkish banks have issued several sukuk, and the Treasury
has announced it will issue lira-denominated sukuk twice a year.
The new regulations will give Turkish issuers more
flexibility to take advantage of investor demand for various
types of sukuk at certain times.
Bankers cited the case of a perpetual sukuk - one without a
maturity date - issued by Dubai Islamic Bank in March;
the $1 billion hybrid instrument was almost 15 times subscribed.
"It was one of the most demanded issues in sukuk history,
but it's hard to know when there will be demand for different
types of issues," an Istanbul-based banker said.
"Turkey's Capital Markets Board is trying to ensure that
regulations are suitable for all issues, so the Treasury and
corporates can swiftly issue these bonds when there's demand."
Sukuk avoid interest payments, which are banned by Islam,
and instead pay returns based on investment in assets. The types
of sukuk which Turkey plans to allow include istisna, which is
used for project financing, primarily in infrastructure deals
and for large construction and manufacturing projects.
Murabaha is seen as a structure which is relatively close to
conventional bonds, while mudaraba involves the issuer
appointing a manager (mudarib) to oversee the operations of a
project or business activity.
Musharaka is a partnership contract akin to joint venture
financing, and wakala is an investment agency agreement in which
the issuer acts as an agent (wakil) of the sukuk holders to
manage the sukuk assets.
Bankers said allowing such diversity in the Turkish market
would help increase volumes, because the currently used ijara
sukuk require the issuer to have income from a leased asset such
as real estate, a limiting factor for many corporates.
"Ijara has a limit - real estate or leasing revenue is
necessary and that is very limiting, maybe not for the Treasury
but for the corporates," a banker close to the matter said.
($1 = 1.7936 Turkish liras)
(Additional reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin in Ankara, Bernardo
Vizcaino in Dubai, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick
Tattersall and Andrew Torchia)