Aug 31 Turkish Islamic lenders Turkiye Finans
Katilim Bankasi and Albaraka Turk have applied
separately to issue Islamic bonds, or sukuk, according to
Turkey's Capital Markets Board.
Turkiye Finans, a sharia-compliant lender which has a focus
on loans to corporate clients, has applied to raise up to 1.5
billion lira ($513.2 million) through its wholly-owned unit, TF
Varlik Kiralama.
No tenor or details of underlying assets were given for the
deal, which could be sold as a public offering or to qualified
investors.
Last month, sources told Reuters that Turkiye Finans was
planning a dollar-denominated sukuk to bolster its supplementary
capital.
Albaraka Turk, a unit of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking
Group, has also applied to raise up to 1 billion lira
through its asset-leasing company, Bereket Varlik Kiralama.
Earlier this month, Albaraka Turk mandated banks for an
Islamic syndicated loan with a total initial amount of $400
million.
The bulk of sukuk issuance in Turkey has come from the
government and the country's Islamic banks, known as
participation banks, although corporate issuance is also
growing.
($1 = 2.9229 liras)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)