LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has opened books on a new US dollar benchmark-sized 10-year sukuk at 220bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody's/Fitch, has appointed Citigroup, CIMB Islamic and HSBC to arrange the transaction.

The Reg S/144A trade is expected to price on Tuesday.

This is Turkey's third sukuk transaction, having issued Islamic bonds in both 2012 and 2013. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)