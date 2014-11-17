Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has opened books on a new US dollar benchmark-sized 10-year sukuk at 220bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
The sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody's/Fitch, has appointed Citigroup, CIMB Islamic and HSBC to arrange the transaction.
The Reg S/144A trade is expected to price on Tuesday.
This is Turkey's third sukuk transaction, having issued Islamic bonds in both 2012 and 2013. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.