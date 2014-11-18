BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
ISTANBUL Nov 18 Demand for Turkey's 10-year dollar-denominated sukuk was around $3.4 billion, and the bidding was still underway, bankers said on Tuesday.
Final price guidance on the sukuk was in the midswap + 210 basis points area, bankers said, down from the initial price guidance of +220 basis points.
(Reporting by Nevzat Davranoglu, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Seda Sezer)
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes