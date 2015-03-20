BRIEF-Intact Financial says sees Q1 catastrophe losses of about $88 mln on pre-tax basis
* Intact Financial Corp - estimated catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for Q1 of 2017 of approximately $88 million on a pre-tax basis
March 20 Turkey's Capital Markets Board has approved issuance of ringgit-denominated Islamic bonds, or sukuk, by Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi and a debut lira-denominated deal by Zorlu Energy.
Islamic lender Turkiye Finans would raise up to 2.05 billion ringgit ($553.7 million) via sukuk, issued by its wholly-owned unit TF Varlik Kiralama, the regulator said.
Turkiye Finans, majority owned by Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank, issued a debut 800 million ringgit sukuk in July.
Separately, Zorlu Energy received approval to raise 100 million lira ($38.4 million) via sukuk, adding to a growing list of corporate issuers in the country.
Issuance of corporate sukuk has gradually emerged in Turkey, helping broaden the country's Islamic capital market: Zorlu would join the likes of trailer manufacturer Tirsan Treyler Sanayi ve Ticaret and leasing firm Fleetcorp in issuing sukuk.
So far the bulk of sukuk issuance has come from the government and the country's four Islamic banks. Islamic lender Kuveyt Turk also plans to issue a debut sukuk in the Malaysian market, through a 2 billion ringgit programme. ($1 = 2.6029 lira) ($1 = 3.7025 ringgit) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - CEO George R. Aylward's 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $6.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nc5Xyh] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said Cisco Systems Inc Chief Executive Charles Robbins has been nominated to serve on its board of directors.