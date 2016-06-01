BRIEF-TLG Immobilien to increase capital by up to 10 pct
* Placement price will be determined by management board after conclusion of accelerated bookbuilding offering and will presumably be announced on Jan. 31
LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - Turkey has set guidance at mid-swaps plus 300bp, plus or minus 5bp, on a five-year US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized sukuk, according to a lead manager.
This compares to initial profit thoughts of 315bp area over mid-swaps, which was set earlier on Wednesday.
Demand for the transaction is above US$2.5bn, including interest from joint lead managers.
The orderbooks are due to go subject at 09:00 am New York time.
Emirates NBD, HSBC and Standard Chartered are running the transaction, which is expected to price on Wednesday.
Turkey is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner)
* Placement price will be determined by management board after conclusion of accelerated bookbuilding offering and will presumably be announced on Jan. 31
By Heather Somerville SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A decade after its founding as a file-sharing business, Dropbox Inc is trying to become a new kind of company. On Monday, the highly valued digital storage company is unveiling two new products - file synch and content collaboration tools - as part of a yearslong effort to build up its business offerings. Dropbox started as a free and easy service for consumers to share and store photos, music and other large files. But that bus
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically pare back federal regulations by requiring agencies to cut two existing regulations for every new rule introduced.