UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL, Sept 17 The initial price talk on Turkey's 5.5-year dollar-denominated sukuk is at mid-swap plus 200-210 basis points, bankers said on Monday.
The demand for the sukuk issue so far has exceeded $1.5 billion, and the issue is expected to be completed on Tuesday, the banking sources said. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Writing by Ece Toksabay)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts