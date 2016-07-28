Roche said to consider options for Diabetes unit- Bloomberg
Jan 31 Roche Holding AG is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
ZURICH, July 28 Airline Swiss will halt twice-a-day service from Zurich to Istanbul as of the winter timetable that starts in late October, it said on Thursday, citing a drop in demand amid "the massive deterioration of the security situation".
"In addition, the strong growth of the partly state-owned Turkish Airlines has led to overcapacity and a sharp fall in prices on the Zurich-Istanbul route", a spokswoman for the Lufthansa unit said by mail, confirming media reports.
It would continue to evaluate market conditions and planned at the moment to resume flights to Istanbul in summer 2017.
The number of foreigners visiting Turkey plummeted more than 40 percent in June, official data showed on Thursday, marking the biggest drop in at least 22 years as tensions with Russia and a series of deadly bombings kept tourists away. (Reporting by Michael Shields)
Jan 31 Roche Holding AG is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting on Tuesday with pharmaceutical executives called on them to manufacture more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices, while vowing to speed approval of new medicines and ease regulation.