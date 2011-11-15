ANKARA Nov 15 Turkey may review its supplies of electricity to Syria if Damascus does not change course, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Tuesday.

"Right now we are supplying electricity there (Syria). If this course continues, we may have to review all of these decisions," Yildiz told reporters.

Turkey, after long courting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has lost patience with its neighbour's failure to end an eight-month crackdown and implement promised democratic reforms. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, writing by Jonathon Burch)