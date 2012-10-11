UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
ANKARA Oct 11 Syria decided to stop buying electricity from Turkey last week but there is no disruption to supplies and Turkey stands ready to resume them if Syria wants to start buying again, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Thursday. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by James Jukwey)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.
HARARE, Feb 19 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was quoted as saying on Sunday that his ZANU-PF party and the people saw no viable successor to him for general elections in 2018.