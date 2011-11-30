ISTANBUL Nov 30 Turkish oil refiner Tupras has ended an oil purchase deal with Syrian state company SYTROL, as several nations move to impose sanctions on the country, Haberturk newspaper on Wednesday quoted Tupras chief executive Yavuz Erkut as saying.

The paper said the agreement, in place since 1995, had been terminated at the start of November. Officials from the company were not immediately available for comment.

(Writing by Daren Butler)