ANKARA Dec 7 Turkey will impose a 30 percent tariff on all Syrian goods, Turkish private broadcaster NTV quoted the country's trade minister as saying on Wednesday, in apparent retaliation for a similar tax imposed on Turkish goods by Damascus.

"We will place a 30 percent tax on all goods coming from Syria," NTV quoted Customs and Trade Minister Hayati Yazici as saying. It gave no further details and the ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

Relations between erstwhile allies Turkey and Syria have deteriorated sharply over Ankara's sharp criticism of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's military crackdown on popular unrest. (Writing by Jonathon Burch)