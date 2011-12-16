ANKARA Dec 16 Turkey said on Friday that Syria will lose more than $100 million a year in transport revenues as Ankara bypasses the turbulent country by opening alternative routes to export goods to the Middle East and Gulf.

Turkey has been seeking new trade routes to the Middle East since relations with neighbour Syria broke down following Ankara's increased criticism of President Bashar al-Assad over his crackdown on an uprising that began in March.

The Turkish Economy Ministry said in a statement it had finalised talks to start exporting goods to Egypt via sea in January and from there overland to Gulf countries to avoid Syria. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ibon Villelabeitia; Editing by Jon Hemming and David Stamp)