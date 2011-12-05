ISTANBUL Dec 5 Turkish oil refiner Tupras
has terminated an oil purchase contract with Syria due to the
unrest there, Tupras CEO Yavuz Erkut told reporters on Monday.
"We terminated the contract due to the unrest there," Erkut
said, adding that Syria supplied only a small fraction of the
company's needs. "The 320,000 tonnes of oil we bought from Syria
is a very small amount in our total oil import of 20 million
tonnes."
Turkey imposed economic sanctions on Syria last week,
joining Arab and Western countries putting pressure on President
Bashar al-Assad to end a brutal crackdown on anti-government
protests. Those sanctions did not specifically mention oil.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)