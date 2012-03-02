ISTANBUL, March 2 Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc (TAI), which supplies F-16 warplanes and other military aircraft, plans to hold an initial public offering in 2013 and has hired Is Investment to manage the process, three sources with knowledge of the company's plans told Reuters.

"This is a sizeable deal, we are talking about a valuation of a couple of billion dollars," one of the sources said. "It will be a successful IPO, because it is a very good company and has a national identity."

Ankara-based TAI, which was established for co-production of F-16 aircraft for the Turkish Air Force in 1984. TAI's current shareholders are Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, Undersecretariat for Defense and the Turkish Aeronautical Association. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Seda Sezer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)