ISTANBUL, March 2 Turkish Aerospace
Industries Inc (TAI), which supplies F-16 warplanes and other
military aircraft, plans to hold an initial public offering in
2013 and has hired Is Investment to manage the process, three
sources with knowledge of the company's plans told Reuters.
"This is a sizeable deal, we are talking about a valuation
of a couple of billion dollars," one of the sources said. "It
will be a successful IPO, because it is a very good company and
has a national identity."
Ankara-based TAI, which was established for co-production of
F-16 aircraft for the Turkish Air Force in 1984. TAI's current
shareholders are Turkish Armed Forces Foundation,
Undersecretariat for Defense and the Turkish Aeronautical
Association.
