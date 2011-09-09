ISTANBUL, Sept 9 Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding's chief executive Sani Sener told Reuters on Friday that the company plans to bid for Izmir airport tender and place the best possible offer to get it.

TAV already runs the Izmir Adnan Menderes airport international terminal and its contract expires in 2015.

Turkey's State Airport Authority said it plans to hold a tender to run the airports' domestic, international and CPI terminals, according to the official gazette. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)