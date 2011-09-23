(Adds Akfen statement)

By Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir

ISTANBUL, Sept 23 Akfen Holding is evaluating strategic options among its units including the possible sale of its stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding , sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Akfen later issued a statement to the stock exchange saying that its board of directors had not taken any decision on these issues.

It said the group was interested in various privatisation tenders and would look at opportunities to diversify its portfolio and seek possible projects.

Sources told Reuters that Akfen was expected to mandate an investment bank in the coming days. One source said Akfen had plans to exit TAV. Akfen has a 26.12 percent stake in TAV, according to its web site.

"Large projects like Baskent natural gas and highways are coming up, Akfen will need a huge capital if it wins and TAV is a mature business," said one source.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding Chief Executive Sani Sener was not immediately available to comment.

Akfen chief executive Suha Gucsav said earlier this month that the company is interested bidding in Ankara's Baskent gas grid tender.

A consortium of Tepe Holding, Akfen Holding , Souter investments and Sera OGG won an auction in April for Istanbul's IDO fast ferries with a top bid of $861 million.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding is the leading airport operator in Turkey according to 2010 passenger statistics and the largest duty free operator.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding generated 753 million euros consolidated revenues in 2010. TAV runs 10 airports, including in Tunisia, Macedonia and Georgia, as well as Turkey's biggest airport Istanbul Ataturk. It also has ground handling unit Havas, a duty free unit, and catering unit BTA.

Akfen shares rose to as high as 9.46 lira from 8.98 lira earlier, but had slipped back to close at 9.10 lira.

TAV shares rose to as high as 7.04 lira from 6.84 lira earlier, and closed at 7.00 lira, up 1.16 percent. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Mike Nesbit)