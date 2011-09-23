(Adds Akfen statement)
By Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, Sept 23 Akfen Holding is
evaluating strategic options among its units including the
possible sale of its stake in Turkish airport operator TAV
Havalimanlari Holding , sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Akfen later issued a statement to the stock exchange saying
that its board of directors had not taken any decision on these
issues.
It said the group was interested in various privatisation
tenders and would look at opportunities to diversify its
portfolio and seek possible projects.
Sources told Reuters that Akfen was expected to mandate an
investment bank in the coming days. One source said Akfen had
plans to exit TAV. Akfen has a 26.12 percent stake in TAV,
according to its web site.
"Large projects like Baskent natural gas and highways are
coming up, Akfen will need a huge capital if it wins and TAV is
a mature business," said one source.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding Chief Executive Sani Sener was not
immediately available to comment.
Akfen chief executive Suha Gucsav said earlier this month
that the company is interested bidding in Ankara's Baskent gas
grid tender.
A consortium of Tepe Holding, Akfen Holding ,
Souter investments and Sera OGG won an auction in April for
Istanbul's IDO fast ferries with a top bid of $861 million.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding is the leading airport operator in
Turkey according to 2010 passenger statistics and the largest
duty free operator.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding generated 753 million euros
consolidated revenues in 2010. TAV runs 10 airports, including
in Tunisia, Macedonia and Georgia, as well as Turkey's biggest
airport Istanbul Ataturk. It also has ground handling unit
Havas, a duty free unit, and catering unit BTA.
Akfen shares rose to as high as 9.46 lira from
8.98 lira earlier, but had slipped back to close at 9.10 lira.
TAV shares rose to as high as 7.04 lira from 6.84 lira
earlier, and closed at 7.00 lira, up 1.16 percent.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Mike Nesbit)