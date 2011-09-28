ISTANBUL, Sept 28 Turkey's Akfen Holding
and Tepe Insaat said on Wednesday they have signed an
agreement with Credit Suisse to evaluate all strategic options
for their stakes in TAV Havalimanlari Holding and TAV
Yatirim Holding.
Tepe Insaat made the announcement to the Istanbul Stock
Exchange.
Sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Sept. 23 that
Akfen Holding is evaluating strategic options in its units,
including the possible sale of its stake in Turkish airport
operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding.
