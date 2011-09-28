ISTANBUL, Sept 28 Turkey's Akfen Holding and Tepe Insaat said on Wednesday they have signed an agreement with Credit Suisse to evaluate all strategic options for their stakes in TAV Havalimanlari Holding and TAV Yatirim Holding.

Tepe Insaat made the announcement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Sept. 23 that Akfen Holding is evaluating strategic options in its units, including the possible sale of its stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)