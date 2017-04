ISTANBUL, April 13 Turkey wants uniform tax measures for companies across the financial sector, and the government will announce tax changes within one or two weeks, Finance Minister Naci Agbal said on Wednesday.

Agbal, who was speaking at a banking conference in Istanbul, also said that interest rates should be in line with "economic realities". (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)