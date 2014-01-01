ISTANBUL Jan 1 Turkey has raised the special
consumption tax on new passenger cars, alcoholic drinks, tobacco
products and mobile telephones, the country's Official Gazette
announced on Wednesday.
The brief announcement did not explain the move or say how
much new revenue it was expected to generate. The central bank
is struggling to curb inflation, which is expected to end the
year around 7 percent, and support the lira currency, which lost
17 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar last year.
The country's banking watchdog has proposed curbing
consumers' use of credit cards to pay for goods such as cars
with monthly instalments, as a step to raise the domestic
savings rate and reduce the nation's dependence on foreign
capital to finance consumption.
The consumption tax on passenger cars was raised by between
5 and 15 percentage points, depending on the size of engine,
bringing it to a range of 45 to 145 percent.
The same tax was increased by 15 percent in lira terms on
beer and 10 percent on other alcoholic beverages. The minimum
tax on a packet of cigarettes was lifted to 3.75 lira ($1.75)
from 3.22 lira, while the tax on mobile phones was raised to 120
lira from 100 lira, the official state publication said.
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release nationwide
December inflation data on Friday. Figures from the Istanbul
Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday showed retail prices in
Turkey's largest city rose 7.98 percent year-on-year last month
while wholesale prices climbed 5.97 percent.