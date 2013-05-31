* New regulation adds $8-9 per tonne for diesel cargoes
* Traders say leading retailers lobbying for a reversal
* Customs official says ministry working on a solution
By Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, May 31 A new customs regulation in
Turkey that has raised taxes for storing imported fuel and risks
reducing the country's fuel imports could soon be amended,
customs officials said on Friday.
The new regulation, introduced on May 15, requires a sales
contract to be drawn up for stored oil and incurs an additional
tax of around 1 percent.
Traders say that translates to an extra cost of $8-9 a tonne
for diesel and makes Turkey less attractive as an export outlet.
"Everyone's caught by surprise. We're waiting to see a
reversal," said a European trader who regularly sells to Turkey.
Resource-hungry Turkey imports between 700,000 to 800,000
tonnes of refined oil products monthly, with diesel accounting
for more than 90 percent along with jet fuel and some gasoline.
Along with oil majors leading oil traders such as Vitol,
Trafigura, Glencore and Gunvor also bring oil cargoes to Turkey.
Some of these traders have grains imports as well.
It is common practice among Turkey's leading fuel retailers
which include Oil giants like France's Total, Royal
Dutch Shell, BP and OMV AG to
collectively bring cargoes, deliver into the oil storage and
then distribute as it is more profitable that way.
Traders say retailers have been lobbying for the past few
weeks, and their efforts may bring results.
"It is not only the energy sector but other importers as
well that have voiced their opposition to this additional tax
burden," a Customs official familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
"The Customs Ministry is evaluating all these complaints now
and is working to address them. Soon we might see an amendment
in this regulation," the official said.
Traders hope for a speedy change in the regulation, as it
appears to have already choked off some purchases.
"This is something that will completely kill off the transit
oil trade and could only be beneficial for the local refiner,"
one Turkey-based trader said. "We had cargoes that we were
planning to lift with partners next month. Unless we find a way
around this, we might have to cancel them," he added.
BP, OMV, Turkish retailer OPET whose owner Koc Holding
also owns Turkey's sole refiner Tupras
all declined to comment on the issue.
(Editing by James Jukwey)