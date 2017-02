ISTANBUL Jan 2 Turkish lender Turk Ekonomi Bankasi applied to the Capital Markets Board on Monday to issue bank bonds worth 350 million lira ($185.68 million) with a maturity of 178 days, it said in a statement.

The bond is part of the lender's plans to issue bonds of varying maturities worth up to 900 million lira, as registered by the Capital Markets Board in June.

The bank also said the bond will be sold on Jan 18-20 through public offering.

($1= 1.8850 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)