ISTANBUL, April 12 Turkish conglomerate Tekfen Holding said its profit would fall in 2012, after a full-year increase of 36 percent in 2011 thanks to a $500 million residue-upgrade project and better margins in agriculture.

Sales at Tekfen, which has interests in construction, real estate and farming, rose 42 percent last year to 3.21 billion lira, it said in a statement.

Tefken's 2011 net profit reached 242.44 million lira ($134.07 million) in 2011.

The Istanbul-based company now targets a 25 percent increase in sales in 2012, an investor presentation showed. Profit, however, is expected to fall this year, it said.

The presentation showed that Tekfen expected profit to fall by 8 percent to 222 million lira this year, despite the rise in sales, as it sees profit margins narrowing to 5.5 percent from 7.6 percent last year.

A spokesman for Tekfen would not say why profit was expected to fall, but said the group would hold a telephone conference on Friday to explain its outlook for the year.

Last year, sales got a boost from unexpectedly high fertiliser prices, while prices for agricultural goods including fertilisers and other chemicals are expected to fall by about 4 percent this year.

Tekfen and Tecnicas Reunidas of Spain are partners in the fuel-oil residue upgrade project, worth $500 million, which helped Tekfen's 2011 profit. They are building processing units at the facility owned by Tupras, Turkey's biggest oil refiner.

Tekfen signed a deal last week with Eurobank Holding to sell its 29.26 percent stake in banking unit Eurobank Tekfen to Eurobank Holding or a potential buyer to be named by the holding.

