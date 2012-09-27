UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects sales volume in 2nd paragraph to 16.2 bln euros from 1.62 bln euros)
ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Turkish consumer electronics retailer Teknosa has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Euronics, an electronics group based in Amsterdam, to offer a wider range of products, it said on Thursday.
Euronics is active in 31 countries across Europe and the group consists of 10,500 specialist stores and branches, with an annual sales volume of 16.2 billion euro, Teknosa said in a statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources