ISTANBUL, March 29 Turkey's GSD Holding company has mandated BNP Paribas to assess a possible sale of its banking unit Tekstilbank, sources close to the matter said on Friday.

GSD Holding, which has interests ranging from financial services to shipping, said earlier this week it was evaluating strategic options including the possible sale of Tekstilbank. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)