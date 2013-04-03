ISTANBUL, April 3 Turkey's GSD Holding company said on Wednesday it had mandated BNP Paribas to assess a possible sale of its banking unit Tekstilbank , confirming an earlier Reuters report.

GSD Holding, which has interests ranging from financial services to shipping, said last week it was evaluating strategic options including the possible sale of Tekstilbank. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall)