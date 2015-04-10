ANKARA, April 10 The deadline for bids in Turkey's 4G licence tender has been set for May 26, the information and communications technologies authority BTK said in a statement on Friday.

In the tender, 20 separate frequency segments will be sold at a minimum value of around 2.3 billion euros ($2.45 billion).

($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler)