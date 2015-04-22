ANKARA, April 22 Turkey should not "lose time" with 4G telecoms technology, President Tayyip Erdogan said, calling for a move to 5G technology within two years and casting doubt over an ongoing tender process.

Turkey's communications technologies authority BTK this month set a May 26 deadline in a 4G tender for 20 frequency segments at a minimum value of around 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

"We're still discussing 4G, but I'm thinking, the world is talking about 5G. Therefore we don't need to lose time with 4G. Let's be a patient a little while longer with 3G," Erdogan said at a Turk Telekom ceremony on Tuesday evening.

"Within two years Turkey will be on 5G. Otherwise, it will be a garbage dump with 4G. Let's be patient and jump from 3G to 5G. Can we do this? We definitely can," he said.

Turkey's communications ministers have said 4G services are planned to be offfered from the start of next year. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)