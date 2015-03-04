ISTANBUL, March 4 Turkey expects to complete a tender for fourth-generation (4G) mobile data services in May and be able to offer the service to consumers by the end of this year, Transport and Communications Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Wednesday.

Elvan said that the legal process had been completed and there would be tenders for the 800, 900, 1800, 2100 and 2600 megahertz (Mhz) bandwidths, amid increasing mobile Internet traffic in the country. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)