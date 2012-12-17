BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Dec 17 A consortium of Turkey's Koc Holding, Malaysia's UEM Group Berhad and Gozde Private Equity won a tender for the privatisation of Turkish roads and bridges with a bid of $5.72 billion, the tender commission said on Monday.
The roads and bridges, including the Edirne-Istanbul-Ankara motorway and the Bosphorus and Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridges linking Europe and Asia, were being privatised in a single package for a period of 25 years.
Shares in Gozde Girisim were up 9.65 percent to 4.43 lira by 1301 GMT.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.