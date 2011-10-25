(Adds details)

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE Oct 25 Turkey is seeking up to 1.21 million tonnes of oil products through a term tender for next year, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The country is seeking 90,000 to 500,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 90,000 to 500,000 tonnes of 10 ppm sulphur diesel, 30,000 to 60,000 tonnes of 0.1 percent sulphur gas oil and 50,000 to 150,000 tonnes of gasoline.

The volumes for jet fuel and 0.1 percent sulphur gas oil sought are significantly more than under current term contracts, the source said. But no specific details were available.

The oil products are to be delivered over January to December, they said.

The tender, issued by Austrian oil and gas group OMV, which bought Turkish petrol retailer Petrol Ofisi in 2010, closes on Nov. 2.

This is the first time the company is negotiating a term contract for the 10 ppm sulphur diesel since Turkey lowered its sulphur specification to 10 ppm in January this year to match European Union standards, industry sources said.

Petrol Ofisi, Turkey's leading refined oil products marketing company, active both in retail and commercial business, currently has a term contract to buy jet fuel from the Middle East's Independent Petroleum Group (IPG), though details on the existing term contract are unclear.

The 0.1 percent sulphur gas oil imported through the term tender will likely be used to blend into the ultra low sulfur diesel, traders said.

Turkey halted sales of environmentally polluting high-sulphur diesel by April 15, 2011 in line with European Union directives.

"The country has been self-sufficient for high sulphur gas oil but when they switched to 10 ppm, they have been importing spot cargoes so that local refineries are able to meet demand and cover any potential shortfalls," said a source familiar with the Turkish market.

Libya was once a key supplier of jet fuel to the region, exporting around 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) to Europe before the uprising against the rule of Muammar Gaddafi.

But Libya's exports remain at a standstill, while other refineries in the Mediterranean have reduced runs as high oil prices have eaten into profit margins.

Supply has been further limited by industrial action in Greece, where social unrest hit Hellenic Petroleum's (HEPr.AT) refineries and output has stopped and started. (Editing by Ramthan Hussain)