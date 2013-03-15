BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ANKARA, March 15 Turkish energy company Enerjisa, a joint venture of Turkey's Sabanci and Germany's E.ON, made the highest bid of $1.725 billion in a privatisation tender on Friday for the Toroslar power grid in southern Turkey.
Turkey's Privatisation Administration, which earlier held public auctions for the Dicle and Vangolu grids in southeast Turkey, will hold one more tender later in the day, after which it will have held auctions for all the grids across Turkey. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Seda Sezer)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.